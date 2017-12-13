Albion boss Hughton reacts to Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Chris Hughton bemoaned Brighton & Hove Albion conceding 'poor goals' and not taking their own opponents after a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

The result left Albion without a win in six Premier League matches as goals from Serge Aurier and Heung-Min Son gave Spurs victory.

The Seagulls defended well throughout in an improved display and it was a fortuitous cross that found the net from full-back Aurier to see Spurs lead at half-time.

Heung-Min Son then headed home a late second to make the points safe and continue Albion's poor record at Wembley.

Hughton, who was facing a side he made two shy of 400 appearances for and then 14 years as a coach and assistant manager, said: "There are certain things you know before you come here.

"You know it will be a difficult evening with Spurs having the quality they have got and that they can bring on.

"You know you are going to have to defend well and you know you are going to have minimal chances. That was the difference.

"We conceded two poor goals, the first a very fortuitous goal and the second, a free kick we did not have to give away in that position in the first place. Also the two good chances we had, we did not put away.

"I thought we stayed in the game and had a good defensive structure and the only disappointment, apart from the goals was that, we weren't more confident and brave on the ball.

"It's a disappointed changing room which is good to see, it means they care about their game. My responsibility is to channel that into a positive thing going into the next two games at home."

That result meant Spurs continued their rich record against the Seagulls making it five wins in the last six meetings in all competitions.

Hughton added: "If I went back to West Ham game, in a match were there were minimal chances, we were very clinical.

"I thought we had two really good chances, they are the moments you have to take and at 1-1, they would have to open up and take more chances than they did and it becomes a different game."