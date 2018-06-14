Albion are on the road in opening Premier League game of 2018-19

Brighton & Hove Albion have been handed an away clash at Watford on the opening day of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

All 380 fixtures for the new season were published at 9am this morning and Albion will travel to Vicarage Road over the opening Saturday, August 11. on the new campaign.



They will conclude their second season in the top flight by hosting Manchester City on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

On Boxing Day they welcome Arsenal to the Amex, while their first home game is against Manchester United at home on August 18.

They meet arch rivals Crystal Palace at home on December 4 and travel to Selhurst Park on March 9.



Chris Hughton's maiden Premier League campaign last year kicked off with a 2-0 home defeat to eventual champions Manchester City - despite the scoreline it was a result that gave the Seagulls plenty of positives, keeping out Pep Guardiola's side for 70 minutes.



Their season concluded - with safety already achieved - with a rather disappointing 4-0 defeat at Anfield to Champions League finalists Liverpool.



The Premier League fixtures were the first to be released with EFL clubs having to wait until Thursday, June 21, when the Championship, League One and League Two matches are announced.



This year, the transfer window is closing early, before the Premier League season starts at 5pm on August 9.