Albion 1, Liverpool 5: Five-star Reds too strong for Brighton

Brighton fell to their first home defeat since the opening day of the season when they suffered a 5-1 loss to Liverpool at the Amex this afternoon.

The visitors dominated possession and twice went close through Roberto Firmino early on, before they struck twice in as many first-half minutes to take control of the game.

Glenn Murray is denied by Simon Mignolet. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Emre Can was left unmarked to head home Philippe Coutinho's corner on 30 minutes and Roberto Firmino then swept home the second a minute later after a quick break.

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet superbly saved Glenn Murray's shot from point-blank range on 48 minutes and the visitors went straight down the other end to go 3-0 ahead.

They broke at pace and Mohamed Salah fed Firmino, who drilled home his second.

Albion got a goal back on 51 minutes when referee Graham Scott adjudged Jordan Henderson fouled Shane Duffy from a corner and Murray scored the resulting penalty for his fifth goal of the season.

Murray went close to a second when he hooked a shot just wide and substitute Jose Izquierdo was denied by a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold block before Liverpool struck twice late on.

Coutinho curled a low free kick under the wall to make it 4-1 on 87 minutes and then Lewis Dunk deflected a shot by the Brazilian into his own net as Liverpool recorded a fifth win in six league games.