AFC Littlehampton Ladies put 11 past rivals Rustington

Following a week break, AFC Littlehampton Ladies returned to action in absolutely devastating form with a crushing derby win over Rustington.

Golds were certainly up for the first home game of the season on probably one of the best grass pitches in the county, running out emphatic 11-2 victors.

The floodgates were opened on 15 minutes when Pippa Langridge calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing Raiders goalkeeper. Langridge went on to score a superb hat-trick which complimented her superb trickery and passing ability.

Golds captain Steph Carter was playing in a more advanced role and was absolutely outstanding, effortlessly linking midfield and attack.

Everything good about AFC Littlehampton could have been attributed to Carter who was totally deserving of her hat-trick.

Emma Chrimes cemented her position at the top of the league goalscoring charts with another incredible hat-trick, tally her tally to ten goals in four games.

Although Chrimes is obviously a fantastic striker, her hold-up play and eagerness to bring others in to the game was outstanding.

Katie Fisher had her best game by far for Golds. Fisher was instrumental with the way the ladies played. Her passing, tackling and vision was a joy to watch. Fisher’s absolute rocket of a goal typified her enthusiasm for the game.

Chloe Ansell and Katie Burling were both outstanding with their array of passing, Ansell was well worthy of her brilliant goal.

Every single player for Golds deserves a mention, however, it was Katie Fisher who was voted the player of the match.

Have you read?

Returning Bennett wants to bring Golds feelgood factor back



Lewis Dunk's England call-up thoroughly deserved but did Gus Poyet's opinion deny Glenn Murray an England cap? - Ian Hart



O'Toole pleased to make senior football management return

