AFC Littlehampton Ladies produce another brilliant display including arguably the goal of the season

Another great advert for Ladies football produced arguably the game of the season so far. This however was only emulated by the goal of the season.

Being lead by Steph Carter the Golds came out of the blocks in devastating form and it was our Captain that opened the scoring on the 5 minutes. Carter collected a lovely through ball on the edge of 18 yard box and moved the ball onto her left foot after feigning to shoot on 2 occasions. With sublime perfection Carter swept by ball past the keeper high into the net.

20 minutes later we were to witness a moment of brilliance from the league top scorer Emma Chrimes. Following a injury to the Golds keeper Nat Woolven in the warm up, stand in goal keeper Becky Beale spotted a diagonal run from Chrimes to beat the offside trap.

Although being tracked by a Pagham defender, having spotted the goalkeeper off her line, Chrimes connected with the bouncing ball and smashed a 35 yard dipping rocket to give the Golds the 2 nil lead going into the break.

AFC were given a gentle reminder that it was certainly "job not done" as Pagham started the stronger team in the second half and reduced the deficit early on to set up an interesting last 35 minutes. It was now a test of the Golds character and team spirit to see out the game and this was achieved magnificently.

SEE ALSO AFC Littlehampton Ladies beat Worthing United in fantastic advert for the game | AFC Littlehampton Ladies continue their unbeaten run | AFC Littlehampton Ladies put 11 past rivals Rustington

On 57 minutes, once again up-stepped Emma Chrimes, arguably the best striker in the league to make it 16 for the season. Steph Carter drilled a beautiful corner kick superbly into the path of the impressive Chrimes who started her run from deep to produce an absolute bullet header from 10 yards really leaving the keeper no chance at-all.

Playing in a far more advanced role, Katie Burling impressed all game, her vision and passing ability was a joy to watch. The majority of everything that was great about the Golds was going through Burling. A great performance was rewarded with a sweet left foot strike that fooled the Pagham keeper at her near post.

Every single AFC player deserves a mention because they contributed to such a fantastic performance. Notably Katie Fisher and Mel Miller were totally outstanding, linked with superb wing play from Pippa Langridge and Megan Neve.

Defensively Kim Chrimes was absolutely outstanding however one special mention must go to Becky Beale the Golds stand in goalkeeper, Beale produced a masterclass performance, her saves, distribution and organisation was fantastic and was quite rightly awarded the Photronix / EMW player of the match.