AFC Littlehampton Ladies continue where they left off

AFC Littlehampton Ladies’ extended winter break failed to disrupt the superb form they showed towards the end of last year.

In the club’s first fixture of 2019 they were 4-0 winners over Montpelier Villa.

The strong wind Littlehampton were playing against in the first half was a significant menace and certainly played its part in the football on display, restricting the hosts to only a handful of chances.

Littlehampton came out after the restart absolutely flying and peppered Villa’s goal with a number of early shots.

The deadlock was soon broken as dead-ball specialist Laura Holmes drifted a trademark corner into the danger area, with the ball dropping invitingly to the feet of Sian Ford-Hunt to smash in from six yards.

Moments later captain Steph Carter masterfully controlled a tricky dropping ball 25 yards out, moving it on to her dangerous left foot to thunder a rocket home.

Debutant Chloe Lelliott was forced off 15 minutes from time and substitute Pippa Langridge netted seconds after being introduced.

It was constant Golds pressure and Laura Holmes curled home a free-kick to round off the scoring.

This was another big test passed in Littlehampton’s promotion bid.

