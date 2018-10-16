AFC Littlehampton Ladies continue their unbeaten run

AFC Littlehampton Ladies unbeaten run continued with a thrilling 2-2 draw away at a well organised Montpellier.

This draw also leaves the Golds as the only unbeaten team in the league.

The Golds came out by far the stronger team and were extremely unlucky not to have taken the lead sooner than they did.

SEE ALSO AFC Littlehampton Ladies put 11 past rivals Rustington | AFC Littlehampton Ladies draw first ever fixture

Despite some heroic defending and superb goalkeeping, it was on 25 minutes when the deadlock was broken. Emma Chrimes, the AFC striker, was in her usual devastating form.

Chrimes latched onto a superb clearance from Becky Beale the Golds stand in keeper, Chrimes effortlessly controlled the pass, evaded two challenges and smashed an unstoppable rocket into the roof of the next from 10 yards.

Shortly after her first goal Chrimes was through on goal once again following a defence splitting pass from AFC Captain Steph Carter. Chrimes knocked the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper who cruelly scythed down the AFC striker on the edge of the 18 yard box.

As the keeper began her walk the referee bizarrely only produced a yellow card. Ironically this decision certainly affected the result as the Montpellier goalkeeper was voted player of the match by her team.

The Golds continued however to be the stronger team until a very unusual defensive mix up gifted the home side the equaliser. Somewhat lifted by the own goal the home side began to create problems and with 20 minutes left they gained a corner which was spilled by the Golds keeper to leave a simple tap in for the Montpellier striker.

Following tactical changes in the Golds ranks it was all out attack, the closing period of the game was to be a true test of spirit and character to which AFC rose. Wave after wave of AFC pressure was somehow being dealt with by superb goalkeeping, was the equaliser ever going to come??

On 89 minutes Katie Burling threaded the most unbelievable pass through to Emma Chrimes who, this time, was allowed to round the keeper and drilled a superb finish into the open net.

Clearly rattled by the inevitable equaliser the home side found themselves hanging on during the 3 minutes of extra time, a winner for the Golds certainly would not have been unjustified, however this was not to be and both teams settled for a point.

A special mention must go to Sian Ford-Hunt making her debut for AFC Littlehampton Ladies, following a 12 month break from the game due an ACL tear, Ford-Hunt returned to football in style and was correctly awarded the Photronix / EMW player of the match.