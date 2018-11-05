AFC Littlehampton Ladies beat Worthing United in fantastic advert for the game

Following last week's disappointing game, Sunday's game away at a very well organised Worthing Town was a fantastic advert for Ladies football in our area.

AFC were keen to put last weeks performance to bed which did not take long. On 58 seconds Megan Neve, playing in a more advanced role latched onto a superb ball lofted into the box. Neve connected with the ball before it even hit the floor to guide masterfully over the Town keeper.

Worthing Town did respond with a quick brace following a couple of mix ups in the AFC ranks giving the home team a 2-1 lead going into the break.

The Golds came out of the 2nd half blocks absolutely flying. Wave after wave of AFC of pressure was proving too much for a tiring Town defence. On 55 minutes the impressive Megan Neve was on the score sheet again finishing the move of the game with a sweet volley from 10 yards following a pin point cross from Pippa Langridge.

Shortly after the AFC equaliser up stepped Pippa Langridge who totally out-stripped the Town defence for speed latching onto a perfect through ball from Steph Carter to slot the ball calmly past the onrushing goal keeper.

Emma Chrimes, the "Golds" striker and league top goal scorer was proving an absolute handful for Town who were struggling to control her power and presence which she used to great effect. The most perfect corner was delivered by Steph Carter, Chrimes rose high above anyone else to produce a bullet header into the top left corner.

Although the home side did cause a couple of problems the collective brilliance of AFC was too much to handle. The unstoppable Emma Chrimes twisted and turned inside the 18 yard box, created half a yard of space and smashed an absolute rocket past the Town keeper.

This was a great display from AFC Littlehampton Ladies, however credit must go to Worthing Town Ladies who contributed to a very entertaining game.

Golds Captain Steph Carter was totally outstanding contributing to everything that was great about the Golds and was quite rightly awarded the Photronix / EMW player of the match.