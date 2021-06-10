Accrington Stanley move on cards for Bognor prospect

Tommy Leigh has impressed since joining Bognor two years ago / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The two clubs have agreed the deal, which now hinges on the terms Stanley are offering the 21-year-old prospect.

If he does go Bognor will be paid compensation because of his age – and while they will be sorry to see such a good player move on, they will take it as another sign that the Nye Camp is the ideal place for young players to develop and get their chance higher up the football ladder. He’d be the latest in a long line of players to move from Bognor to pro clubs. Tommy Block went to Hibs in 2018, while Ethan Robb earned a loan move to Brentford last season.

Leigh joined Bognor from Portsmouth side Baffins Milton Rovers in 2019 – along with his brother Ashton.

Both impressed although their appearances have been limited by the 2019-20 and 20-21 seasons being cut short by Covid restrictions and lockdowns.

Bognor boss Jack Pearce said it would be a great opportunity for Leigh and wished him well – and insisted that despite the imminent departure of the midfielder, and defender Keaton Wood moving to Wimborne Town (see story on the right) he was happy with how the Rocks squad was coming together.

Pearce said: “Tommy’s done very well in the relatively short time he’s been with us and deserves his chance.

“The two clubs have agreed a deal but I believe the terms they are offering him have yet to be agreed.”

Pearce revealed the Rocks were busy talking to players and the number of players committed for 2020-21 was growing all the time.

Keeper Amadou Tangara, defender Joe Hancott, skipper Harvey Whyte, utility man James Crane, striker Jordy Mongoy and new winger Gavin McCallum, the latter signed from Dartford last week, have all put pen to paper. In addition, defenders Chad Field and Calvin Davies are both fit again after long-term injuries and the Rocks expect the likes of Jason Parish and Ben Mendoza to be with them again next season.

Versatile Jake Flannigan is also expected to stay although forwards Alfie Lis and Brad Lethbridge have moved on.