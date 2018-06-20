Ex-Ireland and England star to pull on Sussex shirt for final time

Supporters will have one final chance to see club legend and former captain Ed Joyce in a Sussex shirt this Sunday.

Joyce will play for Sussex Sharks against his Irish countrymen when the two sides meet in a T20 match at Arundel Castle.

The fixture is part of Joyce's testimonial year and concludes the 2018 Rathbones Arundel festival.

Ahead of his final appearance for the club, where over the course of eight seasons he played 227 matches, scoring nearly 12,000 runs and captained the side from 2012 to 2015, Joyce said: “I can’t wait to step out on the field one last time with Sussex at Arundel on Sunday.

“The opposition, of course, is my country Ireland, and I know it’ll be a very tough game as Ireland have just come off four very competitive games in Antrim during the series against Holland and Scotland.

“Sunday’s fixture is excellent preparation ahead of bigger challenges for both teams. In Ireland’s case, they play India in two massive games in Dublin later this month. And, of course, Sussex will start the T20 Vitality Blast in early July. Both teams will be looking to tie down batting and bowling combinations and get an early win on the board - this will be no friendly match!

“The game is part of my testimonial year and the two charities I’ve chosen to support are the PCA Benevolent Fund and Sussex Cricket Foundation.

"Both charities do fantastic work which I’ve seen first-hand. The Benevolent Fund looks after current and former professional cricketers that have fallen on tough times and the Sussex Cricket Foundation aims to change lives through cricket across the community.

“It would be fantastic to see a big crowd at Arundel on Sunday to help raise funds for both charities. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

The full Sussex squad for the fixture will be announced later this week.

Tickets for the game at Arundel are available to purchase online from edjoyce2018.co.uk and will also be available on the day.

Gates open at 12pm with the match scheduled to begin at 1.30pm.