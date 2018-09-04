East Preston hold nerve to lift league title

East Preston are celebrating a second title triumph in as many seasons.

On a tense final day East Preston were comprehensive 164-run winners at Barns Green, ensuring they held off Chippingdale’s challenge to be crowned champions.

Skipper Gary Weedon’s half-century (55), Glenn Whitaker (45) and Joe Carter (45 not out) all chipped in as East Preston amassed 250-7 off their 40 overs after choosing to bat.

Opening bowlers Jack Sunderland (3-10) and Carter - following up his explosive batting efforts - (3-16) terrorised Barns Greens batters as they were skittled out for just 86 off 20 overs in reply.

Skipper Weedon was full of praise for his title-winning team and said: “I’m delighted we secured our second title in two years. It’s been a great season where everyone has contributed throughout to help us on our way to winning the league. Jack (Sunderland) has been outstanding, taking the most wickets in the league and also the most catches.

“I think next year will provide different challenges but I still feel we will have a very strong squad to compete and hopefully make it three titles in a row.

“We ideally want to be playing against teams who we have previously played in the last six or seven years, such as Littlehampton, Broadwater and West Chiltington. We will certainly looking to get to Division 3.”

