Davies: Raiders looking to continue upward curve

Ian Davies is hopeful Worthing Raiders can finish an improved National 2 South campaign on a high.

After surviving relegation on a tense final day last term, Raiders already have 11 points more than what they managed to achieve in the whole of last season - with four games still to go. Worthing were without a fixture last weekend and return to action at third from bottom strugglers Old Redcliffians on Saturday.

Davies (Raiders high performance team manager), Jody (Levett; head coach) and Ben (Coulson; assistant coach) came together at the start of last season but endured a tricky first campaign as a trio.

Staying up on the final day just over a year ago appears to have made both them and the team stronger.

Davies said: “This season has certainly seen us on an upward curve when compared to the previous few seasons. Whilst finishing the season well would be nice, it isn’t vital. What is more important to the coaching team is that the boys enjoy their Saturday afternoons. This isn’t a job for them, they play because they want to.”

Raiders’ run-in sees them come up against three of the current bottom five - all away from home - in their final four matches of the season.

With the pressure off Worthing, Davies hopes this brings the best out of the team. “The teams we are playing are either going to be fighting for league survival, already relegated or safe,” Davies added. This will mean the pressure is all on them and we just need to go through our processes.”

Raiders travel to an Old Redcliffians team battling for points to remain in National 2 South on Saturday, who boast ex-Worthing player Sam Hewick in their ranks. Davies said: “All we can do is go and worry about ourselves, hoping that former Raider Sam (Hewick) doesn’t remember too much of how we want to play!”