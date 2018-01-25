Cricketer Oxley named in Tom Maynard Academy intake

Worthing cricketer Nick Oxley is one of 11 players to have been selected in the latest Tom Maynard Academy intake.

The 18-year-old will take part in the nine-day programme, which starts on February, 15.

Oxley was named player of the year for Sussex Academy last season but is still to be offered a contract by the club.

The Worthing talent has spent a large part of the winter on the MCC Young Cricketers programme.

All of those chosen are between the ages of 17 and 26, with the 2018 group based at the Spanish Desert Springs resort.

The Tom Maynard Academy, now in its fifth year, offers a carefully planned programme covering technical skills, strength and conditioning and both individual and group activity.

This year’s programme brought to a close with two one-day matches.

A Tom Maynard Academy XI team will take a Spanish national team at the newly-constructed Deserts Springs ground.

Just like the previous three intakes, Matthew Maynard will head the delivery of the programme; assisted by former Gloucestershire, Yorkshire and Australian all-rounder Ian Harvey.