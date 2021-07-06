The top 10 batsmen and bowlers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division

The top batsmen and bowlers in the Premier Division

It was a rain-affected weekend but all Premier Division matches in the Sussex Cricket League were played.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:29 am

But who were the movers and shakers in the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts? Here is the list.

1. Sean Heather - Middleton

475 runs @67.86

2. Jake Hutson - Preston Nomads

415 @59.29

3. Ollie Graham - Cuckfield

411 runs @51.38

4. Leo Cammish - East Grinstead

360 runs @72

