Jake Hutson hit a superb 162 not out for Nomads before Adam O'Brien took 6-24.

East Grinstead (217-4) beat Cuckfield (216 all out). Lewis Hatchett took 5-45 while Ollie Graham and Brad Gayler hit unbeaten 50s for Cuckfield. In reply, Leo Cammish was the star of the show with an unbeaten 114 and skipper Darryl Rabbets hit 67.

Haywards Heath (224-9) hung on for a draw against Hastings (250-8 dec). Harry Finch hit 103 and Dilshan de Zoysa 63. Jed O'Brien and de Zoysa took 4 wickets apiece for Hastings. Jethro Menzies hit 54 for Heath.

Connor Golding bowling for Three Bridges in their win against Eastbourne

Sean Heather was in the runs again with a brilliant 131 as Middleton (278-5) drew with Brighton and Hove (227-8). Mahesh Rawat hit 81 not out. Fergus Guppy hit 56 for Brighton while George Briance took 4-44 for Middleton

Three Bridges (197-6) won by 4 wickets against Eastbourne (193-8). Joe Pocklington top scored for Eastbourne with 60. Will O'Donnell hit 96 in the reply.

In Division 2, Lindfield (167-1) stunned leaders Bognor (164 all out) with Apoorv Wankhede hitting an unbeaten 109 in the run chase. Dominic Morgan took 4-38 for Lindfield.

Burgess Hill (156-5) beat Chichester (153 all out) by 5 wickets. Dan Strange (5-47) and Joe Maskell (5-30) starred with the ball for Hill while Wajid Shah (81) starred with the bat. Matthew Bennison hit 54 for Chichester.

Horsham (255-5) had a good run chase against Preston Nomads 2nd XI (251 all out). Nick Oxley took 4-68 and hit 59 while Chris Nash finished on 88 not out.

St James Montefiore (243-3) also had a good run chase against Mayfield (242-9) to win by seven wickets. James Hockley hit 83 and Robert Sharma 57 for Mayfield. Michael Murray took 4-76. Toby Pullan (101) and Hector Loughton (92) put on 185 for the first wickets in the chase.

Billingshurst (253-7) won their first game of the season in a high scoring game against Roffey 2nd XI (252-5). Chris Webb hit his second century of the season for Roffey while Alex Southon hit 67. Mike Burroughs top scored for Hurst with 67.

Other notable performances

Division 3 West: Benn Challen 5-19 and 57 not out for Broadwater. Rachad Forde 5-35 for Littlehampton, Clapham and Patcham. Martyn Swift took 6-16 for West Chiltington.

Division 4 East: Tom Hambridge 163 not out and Tom Powell 109 not out for Crowhurst Park (326-1) in a 237 run partnership. Huw Williams scored 175 not out in reply for Isfield (314-6).

Division 5 West: Connor McCarney 6-41 for Billingshurst 2nd XI. Andrew Hillman 103 for Horsham 2nd XI

Division 5 East: Iain Allan 154 from 85 balls with 14 sixes for Bells Yew Green; George Lofthouse 112 and Ed Monnington 113 and Matthew Clement 5-32 for Chiddingly

Division 5 Central: William Marler 100 not out for Barcombe

Division 6 West: Nathan Tyler 103 not out for Steyning 2nd XI

Division 6 Central: Shaun Nichols 5-33 for St Andrews

Division 6 East: James Russell 124 for Laughton; Luke Crisford 141 from 67 balls with 13 sixes for Pett and in reply Nathan Soan 105 from 54 balls for Battle

Division 7 West: Imran Khan 5-18 for Slinfold 2nd XI. Harry Standing 124 not out for Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching 2nd XI

Division 8 Central: Kingsley Morris 116 for Bolney

Division 8 East: Bryan Huxley 6-13 for Buxted Park 2nd XI

Division 9 West: Elliott Purser 6-46 for Bosham

Division 9 Central: Paul Fraser 5-49 for Ansty 3rd XI; Redwan Chowdhury 5-40 for Lindfield 2nd XI

Division 10 West: Sean Gilbert 5-35 for Chippingdale 3rd XI; James Chaloner 6-3 and Jordan Dear 4-10 for West Chiltington 3rd XI as Petworth Park bowled out for 13

Division 10 Central: Alan MacLeod 5-13 for Burgess Hill 3rd XI; Jay Ansley 107 not out for Turners Hill

Division 10 East: James Wooldridge 5-25 for Selmeston and Alciston; Mark McCaughan 5-34 for Seaford 3rd XI; Manthan Vyas 5-32 for Willingdon 2nd XI

Division 11 West (North): Josh Dance 99 not out for Roffey 4th XI

Division 11 Central (North): Charlie Mifsud 100 and Chris Curran 108 for Haywards Heath 3rd XI

Division 11 Central (South): Dan Mouland 6-27 for Brighton and Hove 5th XI

Division 11 East (North): Will Malkin 101 for Mayfield 4th XI

Division 11 East (South): Patrick Smith 142 not out for Eastbourne 4th XI

Division 12 West (North): Darshan Limbachia 5-11 for Crawley Nayee

Division 12 West (South): Bosham 2nd XI captain Adam Selves took 9-20 - and they were the first nine wickets to fall.

ivision 12 Central (South): Sibi George 5-7 for Brighton Malayalee Association CC