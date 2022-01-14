Sussex county championship-winning pair are back at Hove

Chris Adams and Tony Cottey were among the Sussex players celebrating lifting the county championship in 2003 / Picture: Getty

The pair will join the committee with immediate effect, joining Bob Warren, Daniel Oliver, Ed Putnam, Jason Robinson, Rob Andrew, and Performance Director Keith Greenfield.

Rob Andrew, Sussex CEO, said “We are thrilled both Chris and Tony have agreed to join our cricket committee to help shape and drive the next generation of Sussex cricketers as we embark on a very exciting rebuilding of the club both on and off the field.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult but we are hopefully emerging from the pandemic in excellent shape financially, operationally, and strategically across all areas of the business.

“We have a young talented group of cricketers and a new coaching team, we are very excited about the next few years as we see the squad develop and we strengthen in key areas. The experience Chris and Tony will be able to bring to our thinking and decision making will be invaluable and everyone is really looking forward to working with them.

“We are looking forward to some form of normality returning to our lives by the time the cricket season begins, and we can welcome all our members, supporters and partners back to Hove for a long hot summer!”

Both players were part of Sussex's hugley successful side in the early 2000s.

Adams said: "I am honoured to be invited to join the cricket committee and contribute to the next chapter in the history of this great club. There are many aspects to Sussex Cricket across all ages and genders which I hope to add value to. Reconnecting with the club after 13 years is very special indeed.

“With regards the men's professional cricket there is a strong sense that this is a fresh start, with a squad that is full of exciting, young, home-grown talent. I want to be clear from the outset, I believe there is much to do, and many challenges lie ahead for the team and all the coaching staff.

"I will do my upmost to support, advise and challenge wherever I can in the quest to see the team return to being clear and definable contenders in all formats we play, it has been too long on that front. Competing to win in three different competitions is the biggest challenge any team faces; some say it can't be done, that's exactly the type of challenge I have enjoyed taking on most of my life."

Cottey added: “It is a great privilege to be invited onto the cricket committee of this fantastic Club. Sussex Cricket has been a massive part of my life for the best part of 20 years as both a player and as part of the Commercial Team.

“One of the best moments of my cricket career was being part of the first Sussex team to win the Championship in 2003. I firmly believe that all great sides include experience but also a spine of locally produced youngsters.

“That 2003 side included great Sussex bred players such as Matt Prior, James Kirtley, Jason Lewry, Robin Martin-Jenkins and Mike Yardy. It had been hugely exciting to see the current crop of youngsters perform so well individually over the last two years.