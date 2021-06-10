Ryan mighty! Ton gives Worthing the edge against Broadwater

Worthing pile up the runs against Broadwater / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Having been put into bat, Worthing made full use of the first 10 overs with Aden-Jay Wood and Ryan finding the boundary regularly.

Wood picked out mid-wicket on 38, but Ryan and skipper Harry Dunn continued the fine start.

Ryan scored his first 100 for the club, which included seven fours and four sixes. Dunn carried on his fine form with the bat to make 65.

A wicket falls at Chippingdale in their loss to Steyning / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lower order runs from Josh Goldsmith (26), Harry Merritt-Blann (27no) and Adam Bardouleau (15no) ensured Worthing finished on an above par score of 291-7.

In reply, Broadwater were reeling at 10-3 as Giorgio Rigali continued his outstanding form with the ball.

A fourth wicket partnership from Paul O’Sullivan (41) and Gareth Challen (52) put Broadwater in with a chance of chasing the score, but regular wickets and some tight bowling put an end to that.

Jack Perman and Rigali both picked up three wickets each for the visitors, who picked up a vital 30 point win.

Worthing captain Dunn said: “It was a fantastic performance from the lads after a couple of difficult weeks. Losing the toss and being put into bat we were unsure of how the wicket was going to play.

“AJ and Rohan set the tone so well and immediately put us on the front foot. It was great to see Rohan score a brilliant hundred which was backed up by the lower middle order getting us up to 290.

“Giorgio once again set the tone with the ball with 3 quick wickets and bowled beautifully. Broadwater fought hard but we did enough to hold on and get the win. All the bowlers played their part and Jack Perman especially was really good in the middle overs keeping it tight and picking up a few wickets himself. Proud of our efforts and delighted to pick up a much needed 30 points.”

Worthing host top of the league West Chiltington next weekend, while Broadwater travel to Ansty.

Goring got home by two wickets in a low-scoring game at Slinfold.

Oliver Watkins, Aaron Wyatt and Arosh Fernandopulle claimed three wickets each as the hosts were all out for 161 in a shade under 30 overs.

Danny Pittham’s 34 and Watkins’ unbeaten 26 were the best scores in the reply that saw Goring lose eight wickets in reaching the total.

Goring skipper Sam Botham said: “Having won the toss we elected to bowl first on what felt like a rather soft and damp pitch.

“I was really pleased we were able to take advantage of the early conditions with some consistent bowling from our opening pair backed up nicely with good catches.

“They rebuilt thanks to a strong middle order but we consistently took wickets to ultimately cut their innings short. In response, we tried to establish early partnerships to give us a strong platform to build on. It took us a while to get going but in the end a couple of strong displays, most noticeably from Ollie Watkins at the death, managed to see the team over the line for a close but satisfying victory.”

Findon lost by seven wickets at West Chilts after being bowled out for 92, but Littlehampton beat Henfield by 66 runs after amassing a total of 350, in which Michael Askew scored 103, Bradley James 96 not out and Louis Paul an unbeaten 83.

Hywel Jones took 5-23 to set Steyning up for a win at Chippingdale in a top-of-the-table Sussex Cricket League division four west clash.

Isaac Tidley and William Crees took two wickets each as Chipps were skittled for 83 with Lewis Wells’ 12 not out their best effort from a batsman.

Samuel Avinou with 10 and Saad Qutab (11) were the other Chipps batters to make double figures and the home side were grateful for 28 extras boosting their total.

On a pitch that was proving difficult for almost all who batted on it, Steyning didn’t have it all their own way in reply.

Two wickets apiece for Harry Hughes and Gary Mockford put the result in doubt while Josh Bourne and Lewis Wells took one each.

But 32 not out from David Kennett backed up by 22 from Crees got Steyning home.

The result puts Steyning one point clear of Chipps at the top of the table.

In division five west Findon’s second XI enjoyed a 75-run victory over Billingshurst.

The hosts struggled to get going and needed a late partnership between Josh Lambert (56) and Mark Byerley (41no) to get them to a total of 165. In the event, that proved plenty asBillingshurst were shot out for 88, with Matt Hawke taking 3-22 and Sophie Whittington and Robert Whittington both ending with 2-20.

The victory leaves Findon second in the table.