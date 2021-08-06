Rustington on a roll - Portslade sink Seaford

William Palmer's 50 made all the difference for Rustington against Eastergate / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Rustington are a healthy 26 points clear at the top of Sussex League division six west after a 69-run win at home to Eastergate.

The home side lost their openers early but 50 from William Palmer, 36 from

Ollie Morris and 26 not out from Stuart Stone got them to 214-7.

The Rustington attack had too much for Eastergate and they were restricted to 145-8.

Palmer completed a

superb all-round performance with 3-16 and Ben West took 2-15.

Portslade v Seaford

Division three east

Portslade ones beat Seaford at Benfield by 94 runs to make it three wins in a row and edge clear of the relegation zone.

Batting first after losing the toss Portslade reached 260-7 off 45 overs. Sam Cooper (76) and Owen Piper (57) shared a third-wicket partnership of 102 to set the foundation.

Seaford could only make 166 all out in reply with the wickets shared between Steve Case (4-36), Andrew Mamaony (3-34) and Nathen Lettres (3-19) for another valuable 30 points.

Skipper Nick Clark said: “It was one of those performances where you struggle to find negatives. Everyone contributed and it was a fantastic innings from Sam and Owen which set the foundations. Steve was excellent with the ball and really cranked up the pressure on Seaford.”

Portslade twos lost by three wickets in a rain affected game at Cuckfield.

Batting first the twos reached 136-8 off 40 overs with only Scott Ridge (33) and Wills Buttress (21) reaching double figures.

Cuckfield reached their revised target for the loss of seven wickets. Buttress (3-27) was the main wicket taker.

Portslade threes lost by 66 runs at Wish Park against Chippingdale. Portslade put Chipps into bat who reached 209-6 off 40 overs.

In response, Portslade reached 143 all out. The Van Neikerk family top scored with father Johan (23), son Anthony (42) and daughter Hannah (23) contributing.

The fours upset the formbook by beating second-placed St Peters away by 54 runs.