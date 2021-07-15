President's match celebrates 250th anniversary of Sussex cricket club

Man of the match Phil Neale and President's XI captain Sam Hart

New President and longstanding Broadwater player Ray Humphries’ XI beat a team made up of the top current all-time club appearance holders, captained by Nigel Waller, by six wickets.

The President’s side, captained by Sam Hart, lost the toss and fielded, and third XI stalwart Phil Neale took 5-27 as the Broadwater side finished their 30 overs on 129-9.

Pick of the batters was the evergreen Bob Reynolds, who scored 39, and Eric Moran who struck 46.

In reply Sam Hart and visiting Aussie Alex Halls put 48 for the first wicket, Halls later retiring on 43, and teenager Harry Merritt Blann, who answered a late call to play after all rounder Greg Swan injured himself getting out of bed on Sunday lunchtime, scored a quickfire 32 before Neale hit the winning boundary.

President presented Sam Hart with the Wilf Page Shield as winning captain (pictured below) and chose Neale as MoM, as well as making presentations to Cots Harvey Hunt and Isaac Hewitt, who had represented the youth section in the match. He also thanked the Umpires Alan Higgins and Peter Stevens.