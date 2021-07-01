Mitch Claydon appeals in Sussex's Bob Willis Trophy clash with Hampshire last year / Picture: Getty

Explaining his decision, the 38-year-old said: “After 17 years as a professional cricketer, I’ve have decided that 2021 will be my last. I’m so proud that my shocking rig has got me through 371 games – over 100 in each format – but all the overs are taking their toll, and everything is starting to hurt! I’m committed to finishing the 2021 season and ending on a high.

“Big thanks to Canterbury, Central Districts, Durham, Yorkshire, Kent and Sussex for giving me the opportunity to play the game for a living all these years and all the coaches and support staff at those clubs for their help.

“I’d like to give a special thanks to my family both in the UK and back home in Australia. Special mention to my wife, Gemma and my children, Lachlan and Bee, for their support over the years, as well as to Sussex for giving me these last two seasons. I’ve loved my time at the club and wish everyone at Hove the very best for the future. I’ll miss life in the changing rooms more than anything. The fun I’ve had with so many people over the years will provide me with fantastic memories for the rest of my life.

“I’ll hopefully be staying in the game, and I’ve got some fantastic opportunities ahead, so I’m really excited for the future.”

Sussex Cricket’s Performance Director, Keith Greenfield added: “To play first-class cricket as a seam bowler for 17 years and 371 games is a fantastic achievement and something that Mitch should be very proud of.

“Mitch plays with a smile on his face and has a great sense of humour in the dressing room but is a real competitor on the pitch. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Since making his professional debut for Yorkshire in 2005, he has gone on to play 112 first-class, 110 List A and 149 T20 matches. Across all three formats, he has taken 610 wickets.

The Australian was part of the Durham squad that won three County Championships and the Friends Provident Trophy between 2007 and 2013 and a member of the Kent team that won promotion from the Championship second division in 2016 and 2018. Mitch joined Sussex at the end of the 2019 season.