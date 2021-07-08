Findon's top order in good order... Worthing win again... Littlehampton lose to Chilts

Dan Geer hits out in Findon's win over Goring / Picture: Stephen Goodger

A solid top-order batting performance set up Findon for a hefty 127-run win over Goring.

Toby Kingsbury (65), Brad Bridson (57) and Glenn Bridson (54) all contributed well as Findon totalled 241-6. Oliver Watkins with 2-44 was Goring’s best bowler.

In reply, Harrison Grayston took 3-28 and there were two victims apiece for David Evertitt, Brad Bridson and Felix Jordan as Goring were bowled out for 114.

Sam Manning in action in Findon's win over Goring / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Arosh Fernandopulle with 38 and Danny Pittham (32) were the only batsmen to make an impression.

The result leaves Findon fifth and Goring ninth.

Findon skipper Brad Bridson said: “It was a great win for us, it's always nice to beat Goring, we’ve been on the other side of the result for past few years so it's nice to get one over them.

"It was a really good batting performance after being stuck in on a wet day, we got a good base which enabled us to attack in the second half of the innings and really push on, and with three of our top four all getting half centuries.

"Bowling wise, the damage was done by Harrison and Kenny up top and we reduced them to 28-5 from not many overs, the game was as good as over then. But we stuck at it and to win by so many was a fair reflection of how dominant we were."

* Worthing made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 53-run victory over Ansty.

Ansty won the toss and elected to bowl after heavy overnight rain. A new opening partnership of Aden-Jay Wood and Jack Perman started with intent, putting on 46.

Perman (53) hit his maiden league 50 for the club while contributions from Rohan Ryan (40), Fin Allen (56) and Harry Merritt Blann (26) saw the hosts post a respectable 234 from their 45 overs.

With the ground now basked in sunshine, Ansty seemed to have the best of the batting conditions but a tight opening spell from Robson Piper and Giorgio Rigali left them 41-2.

A 90-run partnership from Harry Towler (51) and Stephen Rusling (53) led Ansty to within sight of their target.

However, Worthing fought back after a drinks break and put the squeeze on the scoring while also taking wickets.

Ansty collapsed from 131-2 to 181 all out with Perman following up his half century with five wickets.

Worthing captain Harry Dunn said: “It was great to follow up last week with another decent win. It was a tricky wicket to bat on early on and it was a brilliant all-round batting performance from the lads to get to 230.

“Jack and Fin batted nicely and Harry chipping in at the end with quickfire runs was great to see. With the ball it was a game of two halves and Ansty were cruising up until drinks.

“Some great spells of bowling from Rohan, Giorgio and then Jack turned the game our way.”

West Chilts v Littlehampton

Division 3 West

Littlehampton lost out when the top two met at West Chiltington.

They won the toss and batted but had the worst possible start when Mike Askew was trapped lbw for a duck in the first over. Tom Lee fell early for seven and Littlehampton were just 10-2.

Louis Paul (75) and Brad James (36) dug in against good accurate bowling from the hosts. They put on 121 for the third wicket before they both fell. Rachad Forde (20) hit some lusty blows, and the rest of the middle order and the tail got the visitors to 204.

West Chilts started well with the bat until Mac Cox (1-37) got the breakthrough when Charlie Woodage was caught behind by Ally James.

Nathan Perry (2-27) had Hugo Gillespie stumped and Jordan Farrell (1-40) snared Charlie Tear to leave the hosts 64-3. But Reuben Taylor (72*) and Josh Taylor (67) put on 150 for the fourth wicket to steer their side to victory.

Skipper Askew said: “I’m not too disheartened to lose to a very good Chilts side. They won’t lose many games this year.

“Louis and Brad batted tremendously to help us get over 200. Perhaps in hindsight we should have bowled first as the wicket got better as the day went on.

“We’re halfway through the season and didn’t think we’d be sitting third at this point but the lads have performed really well so far. At the start of the season, we set the target of improving on our 2019 season, we look like we are going to smash that target so we might be changing our targets.”

Rye v Portslade

Div 3 East

Portslade lost at Rye by eight wickets after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

They were all out for 84 with only Owen Piper and Paul Glover getting into double figures, Piper top-scoring with 29. Rye knocked off the runs for the loss of only two wickets.

Skipper Nick Clark said: “It was a frustrating result. I think 150 would have been defendable. The application of the batsmen needs to be better at times.”

Portslade twos entertained St Matthias at Benfield Valley in a rain-affected game reduced to 33 overs a side. Batting first St Matthias reached 217-4. Johan Van Niekerk was the pick of the bowling with 3-44.

In reply Portslade got off to a good start and reached 104-1 before collapsing to 137-9.

Dave Burtenshaw with 49 and Van Niekerk 41 top scored but they lost by 80 runs.

Portslade threes played Crawley Eagles fifths at Wish Park. Batting first, Eagles scored 244-7 off their 40 overs with Declan Dexter 2-40 and David Jones 2-20 the pick of the bowlers. In reply Portslade got to 173-7. Tom Robins with 84 and Callum Ritchie 38 top scored for Portslade.

Portslade fours won at Lewes Priory threes.

Southwick v Brighton 3rd

Division 7 Central

Southwick won the toss and elected to field.

Gary Mussen and Ben Carpenter got them off to a great start with the ball on a tricky wicket.

Brighton battled hard but lost wickets at regular intervals.

Paul Grennan, with 20 years of bowling experience, bowled season-best figures of 6-17 in 7.5 overs to bowl Brighton out for 68.

The target should have been easily reachable but good bowling and a degrading wicket meant it was tough chase for Southwick.

Southwick also lost regular wickets and it was only because of key runs from Matthew Voakes, Adam Walter and Craig Dawson that Southwick were able to cross the line by the barest of margins with only three wickets in hand.

The league season is now halfway through and Southwick hope to push on with a home game against Hurstpierpoint this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rustington are 41 points clear in division six west – and captain Finlay Gardner is delighted.

He told us: “I could not be prouder of to be a member of Rustington Cricket Club.

“We’e consistently putting out good performances with both bat and ball. We started the season in the best way possible and have kept our momentum going and are undefeated thus far.

“There have been a number of great contributions with bat and ball and some superb fielding. As we approach the second half of the season I hope we keep up our run and push for the title.”

Worthing v Rustington (friendly)

Both teams fielded youth and experience in this friendly and Worthing batted first making 145/8 of their 35 overs.

Martin Deering scored a fine 100 before being dismissed by Jamie Walker 2/47.

Abdul Ghoffar took 2/19 and Ronald Rene 2/47.

In Rustington’s reply Robert Matthews made 38 but Worthing reduced them to 72-5.