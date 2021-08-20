Findon in top three after win over Henfield - but Littlehampton and Worthing slip up
Findon moved into the top three in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League – and are just 39 points off top spot – after a nervy two-wicket win at home to Henfield.
Harrison Grayston (4-19) and Archie Cairns (4-12) led the way as the visitors were bowled out for 176.
Things looked bleak for Findon when they were reduced to 31-5 but Grayston completed a great all-round afternoon with an unbeaten 41 to get them home after 29 from Matthew Glover and 21 from Sam Dunkley.
Rachad Forde’s incredible 83 from 38 balls in Littlehampton’s 244-8 was not enough as Slinfold romped to an eight-wicket win.
And for Worthing, Finlay Allen’s 56 in their total of 184 also proved in vain as leaders West Chilts won by six wickets.
* Steyning CC's fine season continued with a 25-run win in division four west of the Sussex Cricket League at East Preston.
Top of the league Steyning won the toss and elected to bat.
East Preston took a few early wickets and had Steyning 46/5.
During the mid overs the wickets dried up and Steyning got more of a foothold in the game.
Four dropped catches didn’t help East Preston’s cause and Steyning finished on 151/9, the highlights being 40 from Sam Hunt and 34 from William Crees.
Louis Storey took 3-34 and Tom Reeves 2-29.
East Preston took to the crease and Steyning didn’t hold back in showing why they are sitting top, reducing East Preston to 24/5.
Just as East Preston were starting to settle a quick burst of wickets had them 83/9.
A last wicket stand gave East Preston a glimmer of hope chasing the total down however Steyning took the final wicket with East Preston on 126.
Jonny Cooper top scored with 43* and Reeves completed a fine all-round game with 34.
Hunt took 3-19 and Bartholomew Poyser 3-22 as Steyning moved 49 points clear at the top with three games left.
East Preston are dangerously close to the relegation zone and need a strong close to the season to remain in division four.