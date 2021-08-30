Broadwater CC v Littlehampton CC - report and picture gallery

Broadwater won the toss and batted and were grateful to Benn Challen as his 51 helped them to a score of 180. Paul O'Sullivan (29) and Alex Halls (24) were the others to pass 20 as Nathan Perry took 3-18 and Chris Heberlein 3-20 for Littlehampton.

The reply was not straightforward. An opening stand of 67 between James Askew (50) and Thomas Lee (24) put Littlehampton well on their way but Alex Halls took 4-49 and Challen 2-41 to check their progess. The visitors eventually got home by two wickets thanks to 31 by Rachad Forde and 32 not out from Perry. Littlehampton are fifth, Broadwater eighth. See pictures from the game by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.