21 photos of incredible cricket match between Littlehampton and Worthing which saw 609 runs scored

Worthing won the toss and elected to bat first at The Sportsfield. Photographer Stephen Goodger was at the game - see his pictures below.

The visitors got off to a fast start with Jack Perman (64) hitting the ball to all parts of the ground. He was first to go when Mac Cox (3-52) bowled him in the 12th over with the score on 85. Aden-Jay Wood (92) and Rohan Ryan (105*) put on 146 for the 2nd wicket as Worthing looked to post a massive total. Wood was bowled by Rachad Forde (1-50) just short of his century. Late cameos from Worthing's middle order helped the visitors post 304-4.

The hosts got off to a good start with James Askew (47) looking to score quickly. He was LBW to Shane Felton (1-55) with the score on 88. Mike Askew hit a quickfire 31 before he also fell LBW leaving Littlehampton 129-2 off 22 overs.

Brad James (89) joined Tom Lee (105*) at the crease. Brad looked to increase the run rate straight away, hitting some glorious cover drives. They put on 147 for the 3rd wicket before Brad was caught behind. Louis Paul (21*) came in and the hosts needed 24 off the last three overs.

14 runs came off the penultimate over, leaving just two runs needed for victory off the last over. Tom hit the two runs required with four balls to spare and Littlehampton pulled off an unbelievable chase in front of a lively crowd boosted by Vice Presidents Day.

Littlehampton skipper James Askew said: "What a game! 609-7, not a bad advert for div 3 cricket. The pitch was extremely flat and at one point I thought we would be chasing a lot more than 300 so we did well to restrict them to 304.

"With the wicket as flat as it was, I was actually quite confident at tea that we would chase it. We needed to get off to a positive start and that's exactly what Jimmy did. Tom batted exactly the way we want him to, holding the innings together, and it was great to see him scoring big runs again. Brad was absolutely class, by far the best I've seen him bat, he just makes it look so easy when he's in form."

