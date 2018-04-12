Coulson wants big crowd for final home fixture

Ben Coulson is calling on the Worthing Raiders faithful to come out in force as they bring another National 2 South season at Roundstone Lane to a close on Saturday.

Raiders will play their final two fixtures away from home, meaning the visit of Henley Hawks this weekend will be Worthing’s last home action of this campaign.

Assistant coach Coulson will be hoping his team can avenge their 37-31 defeat at strugglers Old Redcliffians last time out.

Raiders will be looking to finish the campaign on a positive note, to cap one of their most successful seasons for the past few years.

Coulson said: “Everyone would love a big send off, I’m sure those present would enjoy a Redruth style 46-43 win. I can’t guarantee a game like that or indeed the result but what I can assure you there will be no lack of effort on our behalf.

“Ideally we want a massive crowd, plenty of atmosphere from the supporters, a huge performance from the players and people enjoying each others company in the clubroom post game. After all that is what Worthing rugby is based on!”

Raiders picked up two losing bonus-points as they were sent crashing to defeat at Old Redcliffians.

Cliffians are still scraping for points to ensure their league status this season, with Worthing finding it a tough ask.

Raiders fought back from deficits of 10-0, 26-10 and 32-17 to claw back to within a point with not long left. A late try from Old Redliffians took them to victory, securing a bonus-point in the process.

A try double from Sam Boyland, along with scores from Jide Ajayi and Matt McLean did see them collect a bonus-point of their own.

Youngsters Sam Cook and Harrison Sims were handed their first National League starts, with Coulson satisfied by the overall performance in the defeat at Old Redcliffians.

He added: “Picking up two bonus-points was pleasing, although we’re always disappointed when we lose. We want to win every game. Credit has to be given to the players involved on Saturday, Old Redcliffians were physically imposing, knew how to play the conditions and slope - which was greater than that of Redruth or Canterbury.

This was even more impressive when you look at the changes we had made in the squad, some enforced others tactical.

“Sam (Cook) and Harrison (Sims) both started a National League game for the first time and the backs had five changes in total going into the match.”

Raiders’ final home game of the campaign against Henley Hawks is followed by away trips to Barnstaple and London Irish Wild Geese in their final two games of the campaign.