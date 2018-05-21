Brilliant Littlehampton go top with thumping victory

Littlehampton Cricket Club soared to the top of the Sussex League Division 4 West table in impressive style on Saturday.

James Askew’s side wrapped up a comprehensive ten-wicket win as they dismantled Chichester Priory Park’s 2nd XI at The Sportsfield.

Chichester skipper Sean Dobbs chose to bat first but that decision soon came back to haunt him.

Opening bowlers McLeod Cox and skipper Askew - the only two used in the innings - bagged four wickets apiece as Priory Park were all out for a measly 27 in only 14.5 overs.

Littlehampton’s openers Thomas Lee (21 not out) and Guy Souch (three not out) then guided the home side to victory in less than five overs.

Despite seeing his side jump up two places and go top following the victory, Littlehampton captain Askew is refusing to get carried away at this early stage of the season.

He said: “It was an excellent performance and couldn’t have gone any better.

“Myself and Mac (McLeod Cox) bowled well and were backed up by the rest of the team in the field. There were two excellent run-outs from Jack (Turner) and Ally (James) contributing towards the effort.

“Then Tom (Lee) and Guy (Souch) batted sensibly to knock the runs off without losing a wicket.

“I’m not too worried about the league table at the moment, it’s still very early stages.

“We know we need to turn up each week and play to our potential and then we shall see what happens.”

Littlehampton make the short trip to take on Worthing’s 2nd XI on Saturday.

Captain Askew will warn his team not to lose focus prior to the match and said: “We go again Saturday at Worthing who chased a big score down at Horsham in their last game. We’ll focus as normal and prepare the same as we have done so far this season.”