Beer and Briggs put Sussex in control of Vitality Blast quarter-final

Will Beer bowled superbly as Sussex limited Durham to ... in the Vitality Blast quater-final at Chester-le-Street.

Beer, who came into the side for the last group game after Rashid Khan was recalled by Afghanistan, took 2-17, including the wickets of Ben Stokes and Paul Collingwood, to help put Sussex in the box seat for a finals day place at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 15.

SEE ALSO Hove Is where the heart Is for Surrey Stars' Sarah Taylor | Veteran Wright ready for Sussex's Blast finals-day bid | Sussex back in promotion spots after 243-run victory



Durham got off to flyer after Stokes (34 from 24 balls) and Graham Clark (16 from 11 balls) put on 47 inside the first four overs.

But after Chris Jordan (1-19) took the first wicket, spinners Beer and Danny Briggs (2-19), put a stranglehold on in the middle overs. Stuart Poynter (28 not out) meant Durham set Sussex a target of 141 to win.