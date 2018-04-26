Askew's double winners out for more success

James Askew is airing on the side of caution as Littlehampton Cricket Club hope to build on one of their most successful seasons ever in 2018.

Skipper Askew guided Littlehampton to the West Sussex League Division 1 title last term, while they also managed to successfully defend their WSIL T20 Cup crown to make it a double-winning campaign.

A restructure over the winter will see teams from across the county competiting in the newly-named Sussex League, with Littlehampton's reward for their exploits in 2017 a spot in Division 4 West for the upcoming season.

Many of the teams Littlehampton will face over the course of the campaign they will not have met in a while - if ever - and for that reason captain Askew is refusing to set targets.

He said: “We haven’t set any targets, it will be a case of taking each week at a time and see how the season progresses. We will then set targets as we go through the year.”

Littlehampton have had a quiet winter in terms of recruitment, with all of the double-winning squad retained and no new signings added as of yet.

Given the success of last season, the aim for Askew and co will be to continue the momentum.

He added: “We haven’t brought anyone in over close season and no one has left. The squad remains the same as last year.”

Littlehampton travel to two leagues above Division 2 outfit Chchester Priory Park for a preliminary round Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup clash on Saturday.

The following week Askew’s side get their Division 4 West campaign going at home to Crawley.

Littlehampton started outdoor nets at their Sportsfield home last Tuesday and they will run on the same evening throughout the summer. For more information contact Dan Rive on 07775668129.

The club’s youth training started on Friday and will run from 6-7pm on the same night throughout the summer.

Littlehampton will be running the All Stars initiative once again this summer.

The initiative is open to players from the ages of five and eight, with Littlehampton launching this year’s sessions on Friday, May 11.

For more information on youth cricket contact Chris Staight on 01903 725588.

n Littlehampton have organised a sponsored walk in order to raise funds for new covers. Club members will be walking The Sportsfield to Sussex’s Hove home on Sunday. At present 15 members will be setting off around 4am in order to make it to Hove in time for their County Championship Division 2 fixture. More information on the walk and how to donate can be found at www.gofundme.com/helplittlehamptongetthegameon