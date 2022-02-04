Valentine’s Day meals: the best supermarket meal deals UK 2022, including Tesco, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons
Cooking on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be a struggle. These meal deals are sure to offer something for everyone
Valentine’s dine-in for two meal deal 2022
You don’t have to go out to have a wonderful dining experience. Supermarkets and food stores are launching some fantastic meal deals that you will be able to buy in the coming days so that you and a loved one can enjoy a gorgeous three course meal at home.
Here are some of the best meal deals available this year, whether you want to share the food with a romantic partner, your best friend, a house mate or a family member.
Marks and Spencer - £20 for two
For just £10 a head, you can get yourself a starter, main, side dessert, a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink and a box of chocolates, thanks to the much-loved Marks and Spencer deal.
Diners will save up to £16.50 by taking advantage of the deal rather than buying all of the elements individually so you can eat something special without breaking the bank.
The 2022 Valentine’s dine-in menu will be available to buy in store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday 14 February.
Here’s the full menu:
Starters
- Leek & Cheese Soufflé Tarts
- Coquilles St Jacques
- OBE Prawn Cocktail
- Plant Kitchen Vegan Duck Croquettes (Ve)
- Oak Fired Melting Camembert
- Duck Parfait with Plum Glaze
Mains
- Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce
- Sirloin Steaks with Heard Shaped Butter
- Rack of Lamb with mustard, honey & herb crust
- Pie Love You
- Chicken Parmigiana
- Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce
- Salmon & Prawn En Croute
- Plant Kitchen 2 Smokey Saffron Aubergine Steaks (Ve)
Sides
- Extra Fine Asparagus (Ve)
- Green Vegetable Medley
- Frites
- Sweet Potato Fries (Ve)
- Buttery Mashed Potato
- OBE Mac and Cheese
Desserts
- I’m Bananas for You
- Love Heart Churros (Ve)
- Love Heart Macarons
- Raspberry Profiteroles
- Billionaires Pots
- Nuts About You Cheesecakes
- Mini Cheese Selection
Drinks
- Echo Leyda Sauvignon Blanc
- Sauvignon IGP Loire
- Classics Touraine Sauvignon
- Les Beauchamps Chardonnay
- Valdemadera Grand Reserve
- Norton Malbec
- Conte Priuli Prosecco
- Conte Priuli Veneto Blush
- Conte Priuli Rosé
Chocolates
- Swiss Chocolates
Morrisons - £15 for two
For £7.50 a head, the Morrisons Valentine’s The Best dine in for two deal offers couples starters, mains, two sides, desserts and a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink, for just £15 - potentially saving themselves more than 50%.
Diners can save up to £18.50 when buying the offer, compared to buying the most expensive items separately.
Morrisons The BestDine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal is available to buy online now and in-store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday 14 February.
If you order online, your meal will be delivered between between Friday 11 February and Monday 14 February.
Here’s the full menu:
Starters
- The Best Roasted Mushroom Pate (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Garlic & Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, 2 pack
- The Best Camembert Tear and Share Bread
- The Best Scottish Cooked Mussels Chianti & Iberico Chorizo Sauce
- The Best Scallop and King Prawn Thermidors
Mains
- The Best Beef-less Wellington (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Lasagne
- The Best Beef Wellington (new for 2022)
- The Best 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steaks with Peppercorn Butter (new for 2022)
- The Best Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin (new for 2022)
- The Best Pork Fillet Wrapped in Prosciutto (new for 2022)
- The Best Rolled Sole with Duo of Smoked Haddock Salmon with Barbers Mature Cheddar & Prosecco Sauce
Sides
- The Best Chunky Chips (vegan)
- The Best Cauliflower Cheese
- The Best Carrots & Kale in Orange Dressing (vegan)
- The Best Dauphinoise Potatoes
- The Best Green Vegetable Medley
- The Best Garlic Ciabatta Sticks, 4 pack
- The Best New Potatoes
Desserts
- The Best Vanilla Cheesecake Wedges, 2 pack (new for 2022)
- The Best Raspberry & White Chocolate Profiteroles
- The Best Belgian Chocolate Brownie Puddings (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Creme Brulee, 2 pack
- The Best Pink Gin Jelly Shots, 2 pack (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Macarons, 6 pack
Drinks
- The Best Chilean Merlot, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best Prosecco DOC, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best Prosecco DOC Rose, 75cl (award winning)
- The Best Trentino Pinot Grigio, 75cl (award-winning)
- The Best Marques De Los Rios Rioja Crianza, 75cl (award-winning)
- The Best Pinot Grigio Rose, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best Sicilian Lemonade, 750ml
- The Best Raspberry Lemonade, 750ml
- The Best Pomegranate & Pear, 750ml
- The Best Lemon & Mint, 750ml
- The Best Ginger Beer, 750ml
Aldi - less than £10 for two
Aldi is offering the best value meal deal, and you can treat yourself and another to a three-course meal with wine for less than £10.
There are four set menus to choose from which will be available to buy online and in-store from Wednesday 9 February.
You also don’t have to stick to the set menus either, you can mix and match the dishes if you prefer.
Aldi is offering a special heart-shaped three-course meal for just £5.17 or £9.16 with wine.
Here are some of the options on the menu:
Mains
- Plant Menu Chipotle Spiced Vegetable Pie
- Specially Selected Paella
- Specially Selected British Wagyu Beef Sirloin Steak
- Specially Selected Gastro Fiery Chicken Jalfrezi
- Ashfields Chicken Love Nuggets With Date Ketchup
- Specially Selected Creamy Fish Pie 400g
Sides
- Specially Selected Crispy & Golden Chunky Oven Chips
- Inspired Cuisine Pan Fried Potatoes With Smoked Ham
- Inspired Cuisine Carrot & Swede Mash 450g
- Carlos Takeaway Mini Pizza Garlic Bread 145g
- Specially Selected Potato Dauphinoise 400g
- Inspired Cuisine Cauliflower Cheese 400g
Desserts
- Gianni’s Dairy Free Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 500ml
- Dessert Menu Profiterole Dessert 450g
- Specially Selected Sticky Chocolate Pudding 400g
- Dessert Menu Mini Heart Pancakes 300g
- Plant Menu Chocolate & Hazelnut Sponge Pudding 190g
- Specially Selected Vegan Molten Middle Heart
Drinks
- Pierre Jaurant Carcassonne 2020 75cl
- Haysmith’s Oriental Spiced London Dry Gin 700ml
- Costellore Prosecco Frizzante 75cl
- Costellore Prosecco Rosé 75cl
- Zerozecco Sparkling White Spumante Bianco 75cl
Tesco - £15 for two
If you have a Tesco Clubcard, you can pick up the Tesco Valentine’s menu for two for just £15. That will get you one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink to share with your valentie - or ‘palentine’.
The meal deal will be available to buy in-store, or you can order online and have it delivered to your home. If you’re in England, Wales or Scotland, you’ll need to book a slot for your order to be delivered between February 10 and 14, and if you’re in Northern Ireland you’ll need a book a slot between February 11 and 14.
Here’s the full menu:
- Tesco Finest Camembert Sharing Bread Heart
- Tesco Finest Crispy Calamari with Chilli Dip
- Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets
- Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter
- Wicked Kitchen Crispy M’shrooms with Smoky Ketchup
- Tesco Finest Rump Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter
- Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce
- Tesco Finest Burgers with Heart Shaped Triple Cheese Melt
- Tesco Finest Chicken Cabernet Sauvignon
- Tesco Finest Chicken in a Prosecco Sauce
- Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goat’s Cheese Lasagne
- Tesco Finest Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Lemon & Pink Peppercorn Butter
- Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons
- Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips
- Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise
- Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes
- Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese
- Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio
- Tesco Finest Leeks, Petits Pois & Savoy Cabbage
- Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s Veggies
- Wicked Kitchen Cheesy Potato Gratin
- Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Orange Pots
- Tesco Finest Millionaire’s Tarts with Red Sprinkled Hearts
- Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Raspberry Pots
- Tesco Finest Passion Fruit & Raspberry Cheesecake Slices
- Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie
- Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio
- Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz
- Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush
- Tesco Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG Peroni Nastro Azzurro
- Belvoir Farm 2-pack: Non-Alcoholic Passionfruit Martini and Juniper & Tonic
Harvey Nichols - Valentine’s Hampers
High end department store Harvey Nichols is offering something a bit different for lovebirds and best pals - Valentine’s Day hampers.
There are numerous hampers available which feature everything from sweet treats and chocolates to delicious nibbles and biscuits. There’s also some wonderful wines and Champagne to really spoil yourself and your special someone.
One of the hampers available is called The Valentine’s Day Hamper and costs £150. It is filled with lots of indulgent sweetness, including a new amaretti alla cassata, strawberry hearts and melting chocolate spoons.
You’ll also be able to raise a toast to love with a bottle of Premier Cru Brut Champagne and sip cocktails together all night long because it also contains all you need to make Espresso Martinis.
If you want to be really romantic, this is the perfect type of food to feed to your other half.
Harrods - Food to order
Another luxury department store, Harrods, is offering a wide variety of beautiful and decedant food that you can order online which is then sent to you, ready to serve and enjoy at home with your other half.
From chef-made dishes to fresh, premium ingredients, you can choose from lots of gourmet food to order that will be sent straight to your door.
There’s a wide variety of starters, mains, sides and vegetables and cakes, desserts and cheese to choose from. You really will be spoiled for choice.
Here’s a sample of what’s available.
- Prawn cocktail with Marie Rose sauce
- Native live lobster
- Iberico Pork Croquettes
- Wild Mushroom Pithivier
- Beef wellington
- Challans duck
- Halal poussin
- Dover sole
- Salmon and prawn fishcakes
- Truffle mac and cheese
- Chargrilled tenderstem broccoli
- Potato dauphinoise
- Mashed potato
- Green beans
- Chicken, avocado and mango salad
- Grand Cru chocolate fudge cake
- Fresh fruit sponge layer cake
- Red velvet cake
- Sticky toffee pudding
- New York style baked cheesecake
- Lemon meringue tart
- British cheese platter
All are available to order from a dedicated Valentine’s shop which is now open. Valentine’s deliveries will take place between Tuesday 8 – Monday 14 February.
Starter, main and dessert for 2. If purchased altogether, customers will receive 10% off. Prices start from £28 (incl. discount) depending on the items selected.
Items available to choose from include:
Starters:
- Beetroot Gravadlax
- Fresh Jersey Oysters
- Fresh Morecambe Bay Oysters
- Fresh Carlingford Oysters
- Fresh Scallops in Shells
- Long Cut Smoked Salmon
- Crevettes, cooked shell on King Prawns (frozen)
- Raw, Scottish Langoustines (frozen)
- Caviar Baeri By Kaviari Paris, 50gm
Mains:
- Medium Carabineros (frozen)
- Salmon en Croute for 2 (available with white tarragon sauce)
- Beef Wellington for 2 (available with red wine jus)
- Fresh Live Mussels
- Sea Bass Fillets
- Var Salmon Fillets
- Whole Cooked Lobster (Large)
- Raw Shell-On King Prawns (Frozen)
- Whole Dover Sole for 2
- Whole Fresh Brill
- Yellowfin Tuna for 2
Desserts:
- Sticky Toffee Pudding for 2
- Melt in the Middle chocolate fondants