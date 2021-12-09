Christmas jumpers you’ll want to wear year after year - for women and men

The best Christmas jumpers for women and men

If you’re looking for a new Christmas jumper, then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up some of the best festive knits, for men and women - but these are sweaters that aren’t just for the 2021 Christmas season but for many more Christmases to come.

Environmental organisation Hubbub once said that Christmas jumpers can be one of the worst examples of fast fashion, because quite often they are just worn once and then disposed of.

The full report from Hubbub, published in 2019, found that people here in the UK bought around 12 million new Christmas jumpers that year - despite having 65 million still in their wardrobes from previous years.

It doesn’t have to be that way. The jumpers we’ve chosen here are different to the novelty jumpers usually associated with one time use, they are the kind you will look forward to pull out of your wardrobe each and every December.

These jumpers are well made of the highest quality materials and styled in a way that will never go out of fashion - so you can wear them - and love them - year after year.

'Merry Christmas' Retro Sweatshirt Jumper 'Merry Christmas' Retro Sweatshirt Jumper £33.00 Retro choice 5/5 This beautiful Christmas jumper features a classic wreath design filled with cute Christmas scenes in pastel colours such as sleigh riding, choosing a tree and snow fights along with the words ‘Merry Christmas’. Made from a cotton blend, these sweatshirts have a soft feel with a fleecy lining and feature a ribbed neckline and cuffs designed for a relaxed fit. Available in three colour choices; vanilla (pictured), navy and red, and sizes small to extra large. Buy now

Miranda Festive Intarsia Crew Neck Jumper Miranda Festive Intarsia Crew Neck Jumper £39.95 Animal lovers 4/5 This wonderful seasonal jumper comes in two designs and colours; a navy festive dog (pictured) and a green robin, and available in sizes 6 to 26. Featuring sparkly sequins to define the design, and contrast tipping to the cuff and side split seams, it’s an easy-to-wear style that will really stand out season after season. Buy now

Winterberry Jumper Winterberry Jumper £65.00 Abstract design 4/5 This is a stylish, cosy jumper which has a more abstract Christmas design which looks like trees, snowflakes and hearts. The shades of pink and red are typical festive colours which are sure to evoke feelings of joy whenever you wear it. This is a jumper that you can get snug in not only on Christmas Day, but also all throughout the winter. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Black Merry & Bright Fluffy Christmas Jumper Black Merry & Bright Fluffy Christmas Jumper £28.00 Festive slogan 4.5/5 A smile-inducing festive knit, this merry and bright and cheerful jumper will guarantee Christmas sparkle throughout the cold season. Its soft fluffy fit and sequin embellishment makes for a comfortable jumper perfect for casual styling through the day or dressing up during the night. Available in sizes 10 to 20. Buy now

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Deer Christmas Jumper M&S Collection Pure Cotton Deer Christmas Jumper £19.50 Men’s choice 4.5/5 One for the men, this gorgeous green jumper will add some festive flair to his wardrobe. It has a classic crew neckline and ribbed trims for extra warmth, and features that all important Christmassy deer panel on the front. Better yet, it’s made from sustainably sourced cotton so you know it will last season after season, and be good for the planet too. Buy now

Rainbow Sequin Snowflake Jumper Rainbow Sequin Snowflake Jumper £21.84 Colourful choice 4/5 Rainbows have continued to a symbol of happiness and hope during 2021, so the myriad of colours on this soft and fluffy jumper are sure to bring brightness to the festive season. Add in the sequins and this makes for a stand-out festive jumper. Of course a snowflake isn’t just a symbol of Christmas, so it will be easy to style this up all the way through winter. Available in sizes S to L, and also in a curve version. Buy now

Heat-seal star v-neck jumper green Heat-seal star v-neck jumper green £55.00 Sustainable choice 4.5/5 Embellished with stars, this cosy v-neck jumper might not be a typical Christmas jumper, but the gorgeous green colour matches that of the trees that stand in our living rooms and the star the wonderful decorations that adorn our homes. It’s made from a fabric called Lenzing™ Ecovero™, which is a a sustainable fabric derived from certified renewable wood sources and made using eco-responsible production methods. This means it’s an ethical choice, and it’s a piece of clothing that is well made and will last the test of time. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy now

Khost Clothing Fair Isle Sequin Jumper Khost Clothing Fair Isle Sequin Jumper £55.00 Classic design 4.5/5 This cosy jumper will quickly become a wardrobe staple this Christmas, and for many autumn/winter seasons to come, thanks to the comfort and warmth it provides. Featuring a sequin fair isle pattern, this cosy knit has long sleeves, ribbed detailing and a high round neckline. The fair isle pattern is a a classic Christmas design so it will never go out of style. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN knitted christmas jumper with fairisle stag in red ASOS DESIGN knitted christmas jumper with fairisle stag in red £25.00 4.5/5 Another one for men, this classic Christmas jumper also features a classic fairisle design that will stand the test of time. This a soft, chunky knit which features a high roll neck, so not only is it super stylish but it will also help him to keep the warmth in and feel super snug all the way through the season. Available in sizes 2XS to 4XL. Buy now