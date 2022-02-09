Valentine's Day gift guide for music lovers: RS No.9 Carnaby

RS No.9 Carnaby has a fantastic selection of gifts for loved ones this Valentine’s Day, from cosy jumpers, cute sets, band tees, and Baccarat Champagne glasses featuring the iconic tongue and lips logo.

The Baccarat x Rolling Stones collection is exclusive to the RS No.9 Carnaby St store. The Chateau Baccarat Champagne Flute Set has a tall bowl and a V-cut base, which allows the bubbles to rise seamlessly. The stones logo is reproduced photographically and engraved into the piece via a process known as ‘monairing'.

The Stones x Tommy Hilfiger Duchess Pink T-Shirt is a piece from the exclusive Stones X Tommy Hilfiger collaboration. Iconic imagery from The Rolling Stones 1999 No Security Tour is printed on the front of this super soft t-shirt. 1999 No Security Tour stops are printed on the back.

This gift is sure to be a winner for any Rolling Stones fan

Part of the Autumn/Winter '21 Collection, the 50 & Counting Madison Square Garden Tour T-Shirt is a spin on the I <3 NY T-Shirt and is from their December 12, 2012 show date.

A basic yet chic style top, inspired from the I <3 NY T-Shirt

Part of the Autumn/Winter '21 collection, this bright tee features the iconic stones tongue with an eye-catching paisley print within it.

If you're outgoing and want to stand out, this bold design is great for nights out or even just lounging at home

The American Tour '78 Longsleeve Rugby Shirt features the Stones' vintage logo printed on the front of this longsleeve striped rugby shirt.

Embroidered Terry Set £55 for bottoms / £45 for shirt

Brand new for SS22, this cute towelling set is perfect for lazy summer days by the seaside.