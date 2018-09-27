Worthing Hospital car parking charges cost ‘first two hours’ of NHS staff daily pay

Do you think you could draw attention to the car parking charges facing staff at Worthing Hospital (Herald & Gazette, September 20)?

My daughter, who is a single mother, does part-time nursing and is a part-time ward clerk and now finds that a day’s charge for a shift is over £14, which is her pay for the first two hours of an eight-hour shift.

Worthing Hospital signs. Picture: Liz Pearce

Do the senior staff pay a similar charge of 25 per cent of their daily pay?

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Court, Worthing

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

West Sussex NHS staff question first parking fees increase in a decade

Worthing and Southlands hospitals to run staff minibus service from Brooklands car park

Time for Worthing to get a park-and-ride scheme

Littlehampton bike shop boss organises ride for Worthing Hospital staff who helped him after operation

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.