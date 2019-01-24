Well done to Littlehampton Town Council for wonderful experience

In these troubled times, the news is generally not too good.

However, it gives me great pleasure to be able to tell of my recent experience as a new allotment owner in Fort Road, Littlehampton.

The council allocated me an allotment recently and just two days later three men arrived to clear the overgrown plot to perfection and in record time, ready for me to start.

So a very big ‘well done’ to the local council and their ‘red tractor guys’.

C.M. Beverlin

South Terrace, Littlehampton

