Unkempt Shoreham town centre needs to be tided up

I would like to say how disappointed I am with the deteriorating appearance of many areas of St Mary’s ward, Shoreham.

This ward, in the heart of Shoreham, should be a showpiece for visitors and residents alike.

Many areas have weeds growing against the walls of buildings – particularly in John Street, Middle Street and Church Street, and in the High Street.

The closed Barclays bank has weeds growing up the walls, as does the bus shelter by the Co-op.

But the most disappointing is St Mary’s churchyard. The grass is infrequently mowed and looks unkempt.

Perhaps the two councillors should visit the ward and make complaints to Adur council to rectify these shortcomings.

It should not be too much effort for them to assist in getting St Mary’s up to the standard it deserves.

B.J. Clarke

Old Fort Road

Shoreham Beach

