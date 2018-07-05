Time to inject some colour back into Worthing’s seafront

For many years, Worthing had the reputation of being ‘God’s waiting room’, one of doom and gloom.

In fact, a survey carried out just a few years ago, which compared the ratio of old folk’s homes to clubs and pubs, concluded that being a young person in Worthing, Bognor and Eastbourne was not much fun.

Top of the ‘worst towns to be young’ table was Worthing – which the study claimed had 15 undertakers but far fewer music venues.

Does it still have this reputation or are things looking up? Well, at first, I thought so when I saw the town positively glowing with colour. The seafront flower beds looked wonderful and all the bus shelters near the pier had been painted in different colours. Positively Heaven on Earth. However, it would appear that someone at the town hall is fighting a desperate rear-guard action to get the town to look like an undertaker’s parlour.

The seafront benches are being repainted – black.

The new seafront high-volume rubbish bins only come in one colour – black.

All we can hope for is that having a black pier to match is not on the cards!

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

