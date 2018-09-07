Time for Worthing to get a park-and-ride scheme

I have read with interest the forthcoming arrangement for NHS staff to have a minibus service running from Brooklands park, and a claim of saving hundreds of daily journeys to the hospital.

Given the numerous reported issues of parking costs in and around the town, surely its time for Worthing to have a park-and-ride scheme for all, with part of Brooklands as one to the east of the town and part of the ‘cabbage patch’ adjacent to Goring station as another in the west.

Hop Oast Park and Ride in Horsham

Both have good bus links and at Goring, trains as well.

This could potentially save thousands of journeys.

A visit to Horsham using the scheme just off the A24 gives free parking and £2 return with Metrobus for up to five passengers to the town centre or the railway station.

Town centre initiatives keep coming up with various ideas to try to improve appearance and footfall in the town.

But we need to actually get there cheaply and easily in the first place.

So come on, councillors, its time to think outside the box.

Malcolm Mills

Mayfield Close

Findon Valley

---

