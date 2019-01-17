Sussex Police core values have changed ‘beyond recognition’

Sussex Police 50-year celebration (Herald & Gazette last week), containing in bold print ‘Core aspects of policing have not changed’ – I wonder how many victims of crime and members of the public who never see a police officer in their communities would agree with that?

Policing has changed beyond recognition and ‘core aspects’ form no part of it.

Policing has changed over the years

Within the celebration, Giles York states: “I really believe that we forget our history at our peril.”

And I agree, but has he already forgotten that our history was visible police on our streets and police officers who were both accessible and part of our communities?

Perhaps, if Mr York really believes in core values and history, he would be better off joining other chief constables in making Government aware of his thoughts instead of remaining silent on the subject.

Robin Hodgkinson

Retired Sussex Police officer,

Hackhurst Lane, Lower Dicker

