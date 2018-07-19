Southern Rail should ‘reconsider’ timetable change affecting school children

I was disappointed to read that Southern Rail’s new timetable means that pupils from Davison CE High School in East Worthing who use the train to commute to school and use East Worthing station will have to leave lessons early or face a long wait at East Worthing station for a later train.

East Worthing station’s platform was widened and extended three years ago because of overcrowding on the platforms and this change of timetable can only make matters worse and increase crowding on the platforms and trains.

Southern Rail

From Monday, July 16, Davison will finish at 3.05pm so that the pupils can catch a earlier train at East Worthing station.

Well done, the head teacher of Davison, for reacting swiftly to the possible danger by cutting the school day and releasing the pupils early.

Another black mark for the private rail companies who seem to be more interested in dividends and bonuses than running a safe and efficient service for their passengers.

I would urge Southern Rail to reconsider this timetable change as a matter of urgency on health and safety grounds.

Cllr Mike Barrett

Selden ward, Worthing Borough Council, Cranworth Road, Worthing

---

---

---

