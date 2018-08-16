Solution to Worthing railway crossing delays

There can be no doubt Worthing’s railway crossing delays have become much worse in recent years as more development has been permitted to the west of the town.

West Worthing crossing could be replaced by an underpass of both the railway line and Tarring Road, emerging in Downview Road, particularly now the Downview pub is now closed. The difficulty may be the buried services at this junction, but something has to be done. A similar solution could apply to South Farm Road. After all, Portslade and Brighton have had underpasses for years.

Come on, Worthing, stop any further development, until these underpasses are constructed – along with a proper A27 bypass, before residents choke to death!

Martyn Booker, Orchard Avenue, Worthing

