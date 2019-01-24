Sensible-sized bins needed for Worthing’s fortnightly rubbish collections

I was so pleased to read the letters from Mrs M. Keen and H.M. Bolus regarding bin collections and recycling in last week’s paper.

My husband and I moved to Worthing from Chelmsford, Essex, in September, 2017, and were shocked at the differences in recycling and the size of the bins!

'Sensible-sized' bins are needed for the fortnightly collections

In Chelmsford we had full-sized brown bins for garden waste (free) and full-sized bins for general household waste. We also had a green box for bottles and cans, a sack for paper, a sack for cardboard, a roll of large plastic bags for plastics and what we affectionately termed a ‘mucky bucket’ for food waste.

Our large household waste bin was emptied every week together with the food waste. Everything else was collected on a fortnightly basis and we rarely saw overflowing bins.

It might sound like a lot of work for the householder to separate the recycling, but when once you get into a routine it really isn’t that difficult. Surely if the local authority want people to recycle more they should at least supply proper-sized bins, instead of what in Chelmsford were known as the ‘single occupancy’ ones.

I contacted the council soon after we moved in to request a larger recycling bin and was told that there had to be five people living at the house in order to qualify.

I have no objection to fortnightly household waste collections provided that the sensible-sized bins are provided. I’ll be writing to Worthing Borough Council soon.

Carol Godfrey

Downlands Avenue, Broadwater

