Residents hope Arun District Council will offer food waste collections

As former residents of Hounslow, Middlesex, where food waste collection had been running for a few years, we were very disappointed that Ferring – or should I say the county of West Sussex – did not run the same scheme.

I enquired to Arun council and was told obviously that they did not take part in this scheme.

Small grey food waste bin being used by the council in a recycling trial.

If run properly by both council and residents, it is a marvellous way of removing food waste.

Lets hope the council agrees to take part.

Mrs M.Keen

Lamorna Gardens, Ferring

