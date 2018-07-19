Parking rules in Worthing make it difficult for residents

Parking in Worthing never seems to get any easier.

I have often used vouchers to park in Grafton Road, to free up my off-street space for my visitors.

Recently, with no spaces opposite my house, I drove around and found one in the lower section of Grafton Road leading up to the crossroads with Shelley Road.

I left the appropriate vouchers on the dashboard and not for a second thought that two different parts of the same road would be subject to different rules.

I came out to move the car early the following morning to find a £25 parking fine on the windscreen.

Thanks, folks. Makes living here a pleasure.

Geraldine Blake

Grafton Road, Worthing

---

---

---

