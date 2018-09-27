New Marks & Spencer foodhall would ‘up the profile’ of Littlehampton

In regards to the proposed M&S store foodhall on the A259 (Herald & Gazette online, Gazette page 8 this week) I think they should go into the old Waitrose store in Littlehampton.

It’s been waiting so long for a retail/food outlet to go in there, plus it would up the profile of Littlehampton.

Waitrose gave the town that before heading off to Rustington and I don’t think the store or tea area in the Rustington shop is half as nice as the Littlehampton one used to be.

Barbara Croft

Meadow Way, Littlehampton

