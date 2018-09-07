Loss of Look and Sea Centre a blow to Littlehampton

I suspect that this will be one of many letters to express sadness at the sudden closure of the Look and Sea by the River Arun in Littlehampton.

The facilities offered by the café/restaurant, education centre and tower and the shop will be missed by many who, like me, regard it as an iconic landmark bringing so much to the area.

Personally, I have spent many a happy hour chatting over a coffee, enjoying the excellent food available and visiting the tower with my grandchildren, who loved the views both towards Arundel and down river to the Harbour Park and beyond.

Sadly, it is a sign of the times, with many businesses suffering, but the loss of the Look & Sea is a blow to the local community.

My thoughts go to the staff and volunteers who made the Look and Sea a truly welcoming place to spend an hour or two.

Thank you for your dedication and hard work.

Mrs B.E. Dunford

Whiteways Close

Littlehampton

