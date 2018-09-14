Look and Sea Centre closure is another sign of Littlehampton becoming ‘ghost town’

I went for a walk along the river last week, and ended up at the Look & Sea, where a few people out for the day wanted to have a meal before going home.

They were disappointed to find it closed.

Some were shocked, as they always enjoyed their time there, looking at the wonderful views up and down the river.

My late husband Ron and I watched the Look & Sea being put together from our flat window. I can’t believe it was 15 years ago. How time flies.

I also pass the Tamarisk Centre every day. That was a waste to close, as us older generation don’t like change. It was a busy club and now it stands empty. What a shame.

First our indoor market, then the Tamarisk, now the Look & Sea. What’s next?

Littlehampton is becoming a ghost town, not the busy town I remember 47 years ago when I moved here.

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road, Littlehampton

---

---

---

