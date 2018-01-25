LETTER: Will report bring an end?

John Hughes accused me of being selective in my comments on the failure of the 20 is Plenty schemes. Anyone who has read the report will know that I wasn’t.

However, John has been extremely selective in his comments. He blamed the increase in accidents entirely on the wicked motorist not obeying the limit.

He didn’t mention the pedestrians listening to music through their ear phones, or who have mobile phones to glued to their ears, or reading text messages as they step in front of cars.

Some have the attitude they are going slowly so let’s make them stop and wait. He didn’t mention the cyclists that ignore the law and ride recklessly.

No doubt some motorists are to blame, possibly paying too much attention to their speedometers to keep to the limit.

Whatever the causes the fact remains that these schemes are either ineffective at best, or cause an increase in accidents and deaths at worst. Let us hope that this report will bring an end to this nonsense.

Chris Gould

Georgia Avenue, Worthing

