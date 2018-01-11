LETTER: Why weren’t the toilets open?

On New Year’s Day, I was very surprised and annoyed to find that all the public conveniences were locked and barred on a lovely sunny afternoon.

It was a nice afternoon for a walk, so my partner and I set off to the seafront and along the promenade for some fresh air.

Having reached Mewsbrook park and finding the toilets closed we had to about turn and head for the nearest at the putting green.

No good, they were also closed. So we retraced our steps along the promenade to the loos at the Windmill area. Surely with all these people about, they should still be open? You’ve guessed correctly –closed.

Our only option was to head for the town as we had noticed that Sainsbury’s was open. The café section was open, and we felt uncomfortable about asking to go, but needs must, as they say. We made a necessary purchase for our evening meal, as I had forgotten to bring some carrots back from the allotment, and set off for home, and noticed on the way that the town centre car park toilets were also closed, presumably until tomorrow.

I appreciate that it was a bank holiday, but surely it’s not too much to pay for.

The four sets of toilets could have been opened and closed in about an hour and a half by a ‘man in a van’ who could have been given time off in lieu’ if you’ll pardon my pun.

Norman Long

Cornwall Road

Littlehampton