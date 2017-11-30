LETTER: Were you at Hendrix show?

Had he lived, Jimi Hendrix would have turned 75 years of age on November 27.
I’m putting together a ‘people’s history’ of Jimi Hendrix, trying to tell his story in the words of fans who saw him in concert.
I am looking to hear from anyone who saw Jimi’s February 1967 performance at Worthing Pavilion.
I can be reached at iwasatthatgig@gmail.com, or the address below.
Richard Houghton
Author: Pink Floyd – I Was There,
1 Totnes Road,
Manchester, M21 8XF
Almost Done!
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.