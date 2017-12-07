LETTER: Well done and thank you!

I wonder if everyone realises the work that goes into the erecting and lighting of our magnificent tree in the centre of Arundel.

First the lights all have to be checked by the Rotarians and an electrician; the tree which is kindly donated by the Castle has to be selected and cut down, then brought in on a large tractor; next, on a freezing winter’s morning, at 6.30am in the dark, Rotarians and some estate workers erect the tree and decorate it with the lights.

The following day the electrician has to return to make sure it is all safe and then Rotary erects the safety barriers. Lastly, we hold our breath and hope they come on at the right time!

Of course, that is not the end of it. It all has to be done in reverse at the end of the festivities. Checked and packed up safely for another year. So a big thank you to all of those people involved.

Our town looks wonderful and makes me feel very proud of the magical look it takes on every year, truly it is the jewel in the crown of Arun.

Lucy Hopkins

Torton Hill Road

Arundel