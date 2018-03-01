LETTER: Underestimated implications?

Surely, the true implications of vehicle ownership are being under-estimated in current development proposals locally?

The proposed development of the former Howard Kent site in Shoreham allows just one car parking space per dwelling. According to Department for Transport statistics, in 2014/15, there were 1.34 cars per household in the South East of England.

Based on this, we can expect that the 136 homes envisaged will require some 45 parking spaces over and above the 136 parking spaces provided.

Should an additional 45 vehicles be parked on the nearby free parking adjacent to the Grade II listed lighthouse, it could seriously jeopardize access for the lifeboat crew in emergency situations.

More generally, much has been mooted in protest locally as to the capacity of the already inadequate road infrastructure to cope with so much new build.

The above calculations suggest an under-estimate of the degree of future congestion and pollution outcomes caused by increased vehicle ownership and usage on our local, over-stretched road network.

Parking facilities may bring revenue to the council, but where is the space for new sites? Has this been accurately costed?

Robert & Morag Charlwood

Brighton Road

Shoreham

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.